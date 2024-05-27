Supporters Of Dethroned Kano Emir, Ado Bayero Hold Special Prayer (Photos)

The supporters of the dethroned 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, have held a special prayer for the monarch to reclaim his throne.

The supporters, in their large numbers, gathered at an open field to pray for the monarch’s well-being and to help him reclaim his stool.

Naija News recalls that the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, deposed Ado Bayero along with four other emirs.

The governor, thereafter, appointed the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Muhammad Sanusi, as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Following his dethronememt, Ado Bayero, however, returned to Kano on Saturday and went straight to a mini palace in Nassarawa.

His supporters thronged the airport to welcome him and later accompanied him to the mini palace.

Meanwhile, a series of protests have rocked the ancient city over the Kano emirate tussle and the dissolution of other emirates.

‘May Peace Reign In Kano’ – Dethroned Emir, Ado Bayero Breaks Silence

Meanwhile, Ado Bayero has prayed for peace in Kano State amid the ongoing Emirship tussle in the state.

He stressed the principle of equality before the law and urged the public to maintain composure.

Ado Bayero stated this while addressing the gathering at the temporary residence where he has been staying since his removal from the throne.

He expressed confidence in the triumph of justice, pledging to abide by the dictates of the law, highlighting the significance of Kano as a vital state in Nigeria.

Speaking in Hausa language, the dethroned monarch appealed to the people to uphold the law and patiently await the resolution of this dispute through the legal process.