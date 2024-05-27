Spain Exclude Ramos, Asensio, Torres From Euro 2024 Provisional Squad [Full Squad]

The football authorities in Spain have left out their veteran defender, Sergio Ramos, and Paris Saint Germain forward, Marco Asensio from the country’s provisional Euro 2024 squad.

Spain who are expected to be one of the major contenders for the European Championship in Germany from June 14 to July 14, also left out 27-year-old Aston Villa defender, Pau Torres, and 24-year-old Tottenham Hotspur right-back, Pedro Porro.

On the other hand, Chelsea defender, Marc Cucurella made his return to the team thanks to his prolific form in the later stages of the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal goalkeeper, David Raya who is on loan from Brentford was included in the provisional Spain Euro 2024 squad alongside Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Spain coach, Luis de la Fuente also named Barcelona youngsters Lamine Yamal, 16, and Pau Cubarsi, 17, in his 29-man squad which he is expected to cut down to 26 before the deadline on 7 June.

Below is Spain’s Euro 2024 full provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal on loan from Brentford), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Nacho (Real Madrid), Cucarella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Llorente (Athletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Garcia (Girona on loan from Barcelona), Fermin (Barcelona)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Joselu (Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Williams JR (Athletic Bilbao)

