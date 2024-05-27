Sodiq Ismail: Super Eagles Invitee Vows To Give His All Against South Africa, Benin

Remo Stars defender, Sodiq Ismail has pledged to give his all to the Super Eagles of Nigeria as he prepares to make his International debut.

Sodiq Ismail is one of the two Nigeria Premier Football League players in coach Finidi George’s 23-man list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic in June.

The other NPFL player that was included in the squad is Enyimba goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke who was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished second in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Finidi had to include Sodiq Ismail in the star-studded squad because of his fine form at Remo Stars so far in the 2023-2024 season.

The 23-year-old Right-back has provided 12 assists in 30 league matches for Remo Stars who are currently occupying the third spot on the league table with 56 points in 36 games, four points below first-placed Enugu Rangers.

While reacting to his first invitation to the national team via his X page, Sodiq Ismail said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles.

He wrote: “I’m thrilled to receive my first national team Call-up!

“I am eager to give it my all and make a strong contribution. I am most grateful and thanks to the NFF and the coaching crew of the Super Eagles for the opportunity.”

It will be interesting to see if Sodiq Ismail will get some minutes when the Super Eagles play the must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa in Uyo at 8 p.m. on June 7, 2024. Following the game, the Eagles will take on Benin Republic in Abidjan on June 10.