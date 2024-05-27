Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Reveals What Should Be Done About Kano Emirate Tussle

A prominent Islamic scholar and leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has sued for peace in the ongoing Emirate tussle in Kano State.

Naija News reports that the tussle has pitched the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and their supporters against one another, causing tension in the ancient city.

The cleric during a press conference on Sunday, called on all parties to respect the rule of law and allow peace to reign.

He said, “Nobody could rule or become a leader without adherence to the rule of law, so I am urging all those involved in the dispute to think outside the box for amicable settlement.

“In the interest of peace, we want justice to prevail; since the court intervenes to maintain law and order, we expect each party to respect the rule of law in the interest of peace.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has debunked claims suggesting that its officials were not in Kano to enforce any court order.

Making this disclosure in a statement released on Sunday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu explained that contrary to claims by the Kano State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, men of the Nigerian Army were in Kano State to check for any possible breakdown or breach of security.

Naija News reports that Onyema explained that the service steps taken were to prevent the breakdown of law and order.