Schedule For Enugu LG Election Confirmed

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled the state’s local government election for Saturday, October 5, 2024.

This information was conveyed through an official statement released on Sunday, which was signed and made available to newsmen by the state commission’s chairman, Prof Christian Ngwu.

The statement urged all registered political parties in the state to adhere to the schedule and cooperate accordingly.

Furthermore, it states that the commission’s headquarters at Independence Layout, Enugu, will provide election guidelines and other relevant information upon request.

“The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission wishes to inform all registered political parties and the general public that the local government election in the state will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

“Election guidelines and other details can be collected from the headquarters of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission at Independence Layout Enugu,” the statement stated.

Naija News understands that the election, originally scheduled for February 24, 2024, was rescheduled by the commission in response to a court order.

The court requested the commission to modify its initial guideline and timetable, which had been published in the official gazette of Enugu State on September 26, 2023.

“The postponement was pursuant to Enugu State High Court judgment delivered by Justice C. O. Ajah in the case of Action Alliance vs Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission in suit no E/682/2023.

“The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has been ordered to make the following adjustment to its original guideline and timetable published in the official gazette of Enugu State and dated September 26, 2023.

“The Enugu State Local Government Election 2024 originally scheduled for February 24, has been shifted to October 5, 2024,” former chairman of ENSIEC, Mike Ajogu, had explained