Sanusi vs Bayero: Reports On Protests Are Exaggerated – Kano State Govt Declares

The Kano State government on Monday said most media reports on protests regarding the Emirate tussle in the state are sensational and exaggerated.

Naija News reports there have been reports of widespread demonstrations and protests in some parts of the state regarding the recent sack of four emirates and their emirs as well as the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi 11 as the Emir of a re-united single Kano Emirate.

But a statement by the Kano State Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said that these reports were sensational and grossly exaggerated and intended to undermine the state.

Dantiye said what is happening are only isolated incidents perpetrated by hired thugs.

He alleged that some political actors are intentionally manipulating the situation in order to creat chaos and incite public disreder.

“Contrary to media reports, there has been no widespread violent protest in Kano State. While the government is aware of isolated incidents in few areas by a handful of small children and hired miscreants and thugs, these do not in any way reflect the overall situation.

“These hired unpatriotic individuals were only aiming to destabilize the state for the personal gain and selfish interests of their paymasters. The great majority of Kano State citizens have shown remarkable restraint and understanding of the sincere action of the state government.

“In view of the current tense situation in the state, there is a need to allay the fears of the public following these reports as well as assure the public that government was committed to ensuring to protect their lives and property”, the Commissioner stated.

Dantiye maintained that the administration remained steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the state, adding that the administration would not renege in its responsibility to ensure that law and order were upheld and the rights of citizens were protected.