Sanusi Vs Ado Bayero: Stay Clear Of Kano Emirate Crisis – Opposition Lawmakers Warn Tinubu Govt

Opposition federal lawmakers from different political parties, under the aegis of G-60, have urged the Federal Government to steer clear of the Emirate tussle in Kano State.

Naija News reports that the tussle has pitched the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and their supporters against one another, causing tension in the ancient city.

Reacting to the crisis in a statement over the weekend, the lawmakers asked the Federal Government not to destabilise the relative peace in Kano by interfering in the emirate tussle.

In a statement jointly signed by Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party (LP) and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the lawmakers said the emirate appointment is internal and within the purview of the Kano government authority.

The lawmakers also called on the federal government to allow the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to reign peacefully without any interference.

The statement reads: “We members of (G-60) Opposition Coalition met, examined and deliberated on the developments in Kano State regarding the reinstatement of Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

“We therefore resolved that the Federal Government should not destabilise Kano State and allow Emir Sanusi reign peacefully as it will be fanning embers of fire for a the Federal Government to wobble into the Chieftaincy affairs of state because it does not fall under its Constitutional authority.

“We want to state unequivocally that we are in full and firm support of the Kano State Government’s reinstatement of Emir Sanusi whose removal and banishment was an attack and desecration of the revered ancient traditional institution in the first instance and the collection of this anomaly deserves support of all peace and justice loving Nigerians.

“We were taken aback by the alleged role of some top federal security outfits in facilitating the return of Bayero to the palace by providing him with two private jets but since they had denied the claim, let’s give them the benefit of doubt.

“We can not fold our hands and indeed many Nigerians will not just look away and allow the traditional institution which is repository of our cultural heritage trampled upon by anyone or institution using Federal machinery sustained by tax payers money.”

