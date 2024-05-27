Sanusi Reinstatement Violates The Rule Of Law, Do Not Allow This To Happen In Your Tenure – Buhari’s Ally Warns Tinubu

A strong political ally of former President Buhari and the Chairman of Arewa Media Group, AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, has warned President Bola Tinubu against allowing anyone to violate court orders that stopped the reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

He insisted that the reinstatement of Sanusi has set a bad precedent that could affect everyone.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano on Monday, Kwamanda argued that the reinstatement of the deposed Emir violates the rule of law and constitutes a threat to the nation’s constitution.

According to him, “We cannot understand why the people who celebrated and effectively used the courts to maintain their government now stand firmly against a substantive court order preventing them from carrying out illegality.”

“The insistence that the reinstated Emir must stay and continue parading himself as the authentic Emir of Kano violates the rule of law and constitutes a threat to the nation’s constitution and general well-being.”

To this end, the political ally of former President Buhari called on Tinubu to urgently intervene in the matter to bring peace and stability to the state.

He said, “Although I’m a politician, honestly, this time around, politics aside, there is great danger in what the Kano State Government is doing. The court injunction must be respected to allow peace to reign.

“Why is controversy associated with the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II? Look at how he was removed from office by former President Goodluck Jonathan and the reasons for his removal. Now, are you returning him to continue anarchy in Kano or what?”

Danbilki Kwamanda urged President Tinubu to act accordingly as a respecter of law and order, a reputation he is known for.

“You should not allow this bad precedent to be set during your tenure. You should ensure that everyone respects the law by stopping the reinstatement,” he added.

