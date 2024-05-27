Reinstatement Of Emir Sanusi Done In Best Interest Of The State – Kano Govt

The Kano State Government, on Monday, said the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano was done in the best interest of the state.

Recall that Governor Abba Yusuf recently deposed the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and four emirs amd reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi 11 as the new Emir of a re-united single Kano Emirate.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said the decision to reinstate Sanusi as the Emir of Kano State was made after careful consideration of the best interests of the state.

Dantiye added that the reinstatment has been welcomed by a significant portion of the populace who understands and cherishes the long-term benefits of a unified emirate structure.

Advertisement

He said: “It also behooves to reiterate that the decision by the administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf to legally abrogate the emirates and reinstate the 14th Emir of Kano State was made after careful consideration of the best interests of the state. The move has been welcomed by a significant portion of the populace who understands and cherishes the long-term benefits of a unified emirate structure.”

Dantiye also urged the general public to disregard the sensational and grossly exaggerated media reports and support the efforts of the government to create a more cohesive and unified state.

He also called on the media to exercise responsible journalism and verify facts before publishing any report that has the potential to cause unnecessary tension.

Advertisement

“Kano State government under the leadership of Abba Kabir Yusuf remains committed to the progress and development of the state and call on all citizens to join hands in this regard,” he added.