Presidency Speaks On Tinubu Sacking Underperforming Ministers

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has stated the assumption that his principal, Bola Tinubu, will rejig his cabinet as the government marks one year in office on May 29 is not presently considered.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made this known during an interview with Vanguard, stressing that Tinubu has requested the ministers to present their scorecards, which started last week.

According to Onanuga, he is uncertain about Tinubu’s plan to remove underperforming ministers, especially as they have barely been in government for nine months.

He said, “I don’t have any information about that. The President instead of approving a lavish anniversary, asked the ministers to go out and give their scorecards.

“Some of them have done so. We started on Thursday and Friday and we are taking more ministers on Monday. It will run until we exhaust all the major ministers who have stories to tell, who have score cards to present.

“I am not aware whether the President is entertaining removing some ministers. Don’t forget, those ministers are not one year old, they came in I think late August and they have barely spent nine months or so in the government.

“The President would want to give them some time to really show whether they are performing or not.”

Giving his assessment on whether the ministers have lived up to their responsibilities, Onanuga said a good number of the cabinet members have discharged their responsibilities creditably.

He added, “Many of them have done wonderfully well. All of them cannot be on the same level. It depends on what you are doing in your ministry, the kind of subjects you are superintending and so on. But I can say many of them have done well, many of them have been eager to implement the President 8-Point Agenda as it relates to the work they are doing in their ministries. I can say many of them have done well.”