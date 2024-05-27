Police Uncover Fresh Plot To Unleash Mayhem In Kano Amid Emirship Tussle

The Police in Kano State have uncovered fresh plots to unleash mayhem at key locations, including the State House of Assembly, amid the ongoing power tussle over the Kano Emirship seat.

Announcing the development at a press briefing on Sunday night, Kano Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed that the police have received “credible information” of plans to unleash mayhem in the state.

He said this “has been verified by so many sources.”

Naija News reports that Gumel warned that security operatives will not hesitate to enforce the law and maintain order in the state amid the ongoing emirate tussle.

“Anybody who wants to test the ground, the security has the capacity to deal with the miscreants. We have perfected plans to embark on serious patrols and detection on locations where we are informed the miscreants are hiding,” Gumel said.

The Police chief also warned that different groups have been mobilised and paid to carry out attacks and disrupt peace.

The commissioner assured that security operatives are ready to deal with them.

He added, “We are going to embark on a house-to-house search; anybody who feels he is stronger than the law should try it. Kano will remain safe and nobody can override the decision.

“The issue of chieftaincy affairs has been perfected by the executive arm of government. We are standing by the law and we are strictly going to enforce the existing law.”

Gumel’s comment comes amid uncertainties surrounding the Kano emir seat after Aminu Ado-Bayero was dethroned on Thursday by the governor of the state, Abba Yusuf, and Muhammadu Sanusi II was reappointed as the 16th Emir of Kano on Friday.

