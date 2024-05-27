Police Speak On Kano Emirship Tussle, Issue Directives

In Kano, the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, has issued a stern warning to miscreants and “enemies of the state” to avoid causing unrest in the city.

This declaration comes amid rising tensions following recent legislative changes affecting the traditional emirate system.

The Kano State House of Assembly’s decision to repeal the Emirate Council Law 2019, which Governor Abba Yusuf assented to on May 23, has sparked significant public discord.

The new law effectively re-centralizes the emirate system, reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir and reversing the decentralization efforts previously instituted.

Complicating matters, on the night of May 23, a federal high court in Kano, presided over by Judge Mohammed Liman, ordered the state government not to enforce the new 2024 Emirate Council Repeal Law.

The court mandated that all parties maintain the status quo pending the hearing of a fundamental rights application, introducing a legal standoff that has added to the uncertainty.

Protests erupted in parts of Kano following the return of Aminu Bayero, the dethroned Emir, on Saturday.

The police commissioner addressed journalists in a briefing on Monday and affirmed the police force’s readiness to uphold law and order and deal decisively with any elements intent on disrupting peace.

Commissioner Gumel emphasized that the Kano Police Command “has the capacity to deal with miscreants” who seek to exploit the ongoing political and social upheavals. He called for calm and adherence to the rule of law as the situation unfolds.

He said, “Today, we are here to address you on one very key issue that has to do with the security situation in Kano, which the security agencies as well as you have been managing since the issue around the chieftaincy affairs arose.

“We have uncovered credible information about some group of people who are considered as enemies of the state… miscreants who are trying to unleash terror in the state by embarking on targeted attacks at locations, particularly the house of assembly, as well as some prominent locations within the state capital.

“This intelligence report has been verified by so many sources.

“Anybody who wants to test the ground, the security agencies have the capacity to deal ruthlessly with those enemies of the state — the miscreants.

“We have perfected plans to embark on serious patrols and detection on locations where we were informed that these enemies of the state are hiding.

“We are going to embark on a house-to-house search; anybody who feels he is stronger than the law should try it. Kano will remain safe and nobody can override the decision.

“The issue of chieftaincy affairs has been perfected by the executive arm of government. We are standing by the law and we are strictly going to enforce the existing law.”

Since his return, Bayero has moved into another palace in Nassarawa LGA. On Saturday, the deposed monarch met with the heads of state security agencies.