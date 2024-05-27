Photos: Precious Chikwendu Missing As Fani-Kayode Throws Birthday For Their Triplets

Former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, was conspicuously absent at the birthday soiree of their triplet sons, Liam, Aiden and Ragnar.

Naija News reports that the boys turned six on May 21, and their father threw them a birthday party at home during the weekend.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain shared photos of the party via his Instagram page on Monday.

The photos captured FFK posing with his boys and another woman at the birthday soiree.

He captioned the photos, “What a wonderful birthday celebration we had for my three handsome sons Ragnar, Aiden and Liam on Saturday. Thanks to all those that came and that prayed for us and most importantly we give thanks to the Lord for all He has done. Blessings!”

Meanwhile, Precious, in a recent social media post, described FFK as a narcissist and toxic manipulator.

Precious claimed she was reported to the President for cutting off her estranged husband, who wants her to fuel the narrative that they are back together as husband and wife.

According to the ex-beauty queen, their current fallout is different, and Fani-Kayode can only manipulate their children for five years until they grow up and become his karma.

Precious stated that she is not fighting anymore and expressed optimism that her kids would come looking for her at the right time.

