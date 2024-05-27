Peter Obi And Atiku Are Simply Friends And Brothers, Their Meeting Means Nothing – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rilwan Olanrewaju has said that the meeting between the party’s flag bearer in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is normal.

He opined that Nigerians are eager to see two like-minds working together to revive the country.

The PDP chieftain, however, stated that the meeting of Obi and Atiku was just two friends having a courtesy meeting.

He shared his submissions during an interview with Legit.

Olanrewaju alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) spread most speculations about the meeting between the former PDP presidential candidate and his counterpart in the Labour Party.

His statement reads: “H.E. Alhaji Abubakar and H.E. Peter Obi are friends and brothers. I don’t see any permutations yet, as it’s still very premature. It’s normal for two friends to meet and spend time together.

“I understand Nigerians’ anticipation and passion to see two brilliant minds working together in the future. In politics, everything is possible, but in my opinion, two friends met, and I don’t think we should read too much into the media speculations, especially from the ruling APC.

“Like I said, I would be happy to see them work together in the future, but as it stands, it’s all hands on deck.”