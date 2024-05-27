Panic As Hoodlums Attack Police Station In Lagos

There was panic in a part of Lagos State on Monday after hoodlums numbering over 100, attacked the Ipaja Police Station in the state.

Naija News understands the attack resulted in a gunfight between the hoodlums and Police operatives, during which several of the thugs who launched the attack were killed.

Residents were sent into panic as a result of the attack and resulting gunfight. However, at the time of filing this report, reinforcements of police operatives have been deployed to the area.

Details later…