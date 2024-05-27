Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 27th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 27th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has said the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will give 30 million people improved access to production and marketing centres. Tinubu disclosed this in his remarks on Sunday in Lagos during the flag-off of the 700km Lagos-Calabar highway project and several others to commemorate his first year in office.

Vanguard: Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday tackled President Bola Tinubu’s administration‘s poor handling of fuel subsidy removal, flotation of the naira and the military coup in Niger Republic.

Advertisement

The Nation: The construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road will bring benefits that are “more than imaginable”, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said yesterday. He spoke at the groundbreaking of the 700km highway at Ahmadu Bellow Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: Supporters of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday staged peaceful demonstrations, demanding his return. The state has witnessed drama since the return of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Kano emir four years after his dethronement.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.