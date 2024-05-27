Nigeria Air Project Of Buhari’s Govt Is A Fraud – Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described the Nigeria Air project of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a fraud.

Keyamo made this known during the Ministerial Sectorial update, which was held in Abuja on Monday.

Naija News recalls that the immediate past Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, is being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged money laundering in connection with the botched Nigeria Air project.

Keyamo, who was the Minister of State for Labour and Employment during Buhari’s administration, emphasised that the project was never Air Nigeria and that people should not be deceived.

He said: “It was never Air Nigeria, it was Ethiopia trying to flag our flag. It was not Air Nigeria. That is the truth. It was not Nigeria. It only printed Air Nigeria.

“It was an Ethiopian airline trying to fly our flag. If it is so, why not allow our local people to fly our flag. Why bring a foreigner to fly our flag? So, nobody should deceive you that it was Air Nigeria.

“Air Nigeria must be indigenous, must be wholly Nigeria or must be for the full benefit of Nigerians, not that 60 per cent of the profit is given to another country. How does that benefit us? It remains suspended. It remains so.”