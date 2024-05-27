National Assembly To Hold Special Joint Sitting With President Tinubu (See Reason)

The Senate and House of Representatives will hold a special joint session on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Naija News understands the joint sitting is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of continuous democracy in Nigeria.

The President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is expected to be in attendance at the joint sitting while other leaders including State Governors, former leaders of the country and the National Assembly are also expected at the joint sitting.

The President is anticipated to initiate the inauguration of the recently constructed National Assembly Library building, which will be named in his honour.

Advertisement

During the event, former military president Abdulsalami Abubakar is scheduled to give a speech on “Contemplations of the pathway to democracy.”

Also, former Senate President David Mark, is lined up to discuss the Senate’s progress, and former Speaker of the House and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, will share insights on the House’s journey thus far.

There Is Hope For Nigerians, Tinubu Has Done Well – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said there is hope for Nigerians, considering President Bola Tinubu’s achievement after spending one year in office.

Advertisement

The minister insisted that the president has done well in office, especially in physical infrastructure and human capital development.

He stated this in Abuja on Monday, after he inspected the Southern Parkway Road and Abuja Rail Mass Transit, in preparation for commercial inauguration on May 29.

According to the minister, Tinubu’s renewed hope is no longer a promise and has now become a reality.

Advertisement