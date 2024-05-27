Kogi Guber: Ajaka Vows To Fight On Despite Tribunal Verdict

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the Kogi State governorship election, Murtala Ajaka, has revealed that he will appeal the verdict of the Kogi Election tribunal that upheld the election of Usman Ododo as governor.

Naija News reports that Ajaka articulated his determination in a statement issued shortly after the tribunal’s decision was announced on Monday.

The Tribunal, led by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, dismissed the SDP’s petition, which had claimed electoral discrepancies, stating that the election complied substantially with the Electoral Act.

Despite the tribunal’s findings, Ajaka voiced strong disagreement and expressed confidence that higher courts would eventually vindicate his position.

Ajaka’s statement read, “This is not the end of our journey but merely a chapter in our fight for justice and democracy. We acknowledge the tribunal’s decision but remain optimistic about our prospects in the appellate courts.”

He praised his legal team for their robust representation, particularly their handling of evidence related to overvoting, a point the tribunal acknowledged before dismissing the petition.

“Our lawyers have showcased utmost professionalism and dedication. Their efforts underline our commitment to reclaiming what we believe is a stolen mandate,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment to pursuing legal avenues to contest the election results, Ajaka emphasized, “This battle is far from over. We will take this fight to the very end, where I believe justice will prevail.”

Ajaka called on his supporters to remain steadfast and resilient, highlighting the broader implications of his campaign beyond just electoral victory.

“This is about correcting a flawed system and ensuring that our electoral processes reflect the true will of the people,” he added.

