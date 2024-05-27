Kidnapped Akwa Ibom Monarch Released After ₦50 Million Ransom

The paramount ruler of Mbo Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, HRM Ogwong Okon A. Abang, who was abducted from his Ebughu Palace, has been released after a ransom of ₦50 million was reportedly paid.

Naija News reports that the state police spokesman, ASP Timfon John, confirmed the monarch’s release but did not comment on the ransom payment.

According to a community leader who wished to remain anonymous, the kidnappers released the monarch early on Monday morning.

“The abductors collected ₦50 million Naira to release him,” the community leader said, expressing the community’s dismay, particularly over the involvement of local youths in the kidnapping.

Advertisement

“This whole incident is driven by greed and envy from some mischievous community stakeholders over the exalted stool the Paramount Ruler occupies,” the community leader added, noting that the monarch has been taken to the hospital for medical care.

His wife, Obonganwan Okon Abang, who was shot in the leg during the abduction, is also recovering and is expected to be discharged soon.

The kidnapping occurred on the evening of May 18, as armed individuals stormed the palace, shooting as they took the monarch.

Advertisement

An unidentified group of gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Nigerian Army officer, Charles Ogbonna, in Makurdi, Benue State.

It was gathered that Ogbonna, a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCO), was taken captive near an army barracks in the state capital.