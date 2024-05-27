Kano Gov’t Speaks On Intimidation Over Emir Sanusi’s Reinstatement

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s government of Kano State has stated that it will not bow to any form of intimidation following its decision to dissolve the five emirates and reinstate Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Naija News reports that a series of dramatic events have been unfolding in Kano since Governor Yusuf sacked five emirs in the state and consented to a bill which allowed the Kano Emirate Council to reinstate for Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi II as emir.

The developments have caused tension in the state, with security operatives positioned at strategic areas to maintain law and order as the emirship tussle continues.

While addressing newsmen in Kano over the weekend, the State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, maintained that the government could not be intimidated regarding its decision, stressing that all actions were decided through a legal process.

“The state government decided through the proper legal process. Nobody will intimidate us from making a decision that serves the common good of the people.

”The importance of peaceful coexistence for the state’s progress and political stability is paramount,” Gwarzo said, stressing that Governor Yusuf’s administration was committed to restoring the state to its founding principles of peace, justice, equality, tolerance, and hospitality.

Meanwhile, opposition federal lawmakers from different political parties, under the aegis of G-60, have urged the Federal Government to avoid the Emirates’ tussle in Kano State.

Naija News reports that the tussle has pitched the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and their supporters against one another, causing tension in the ancient city.

In a statement over the weekend, the lawmakers responded to the crisis by asking the Federal Government not to destabilise the relative peace in Kano by interfering in the emirate tussle.

In a statement jointly signed by Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party (LP) and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the lawmakers said the emirate appointment is internal and within the purview of the Kano government authority.

The lawmakers also called on the federal government to allow the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to reign peacefully without any interference.

The statement reads: “We members of the (G-60) Opposition Coalition met, examined, and deliberated on the developments in Kano State regarding the reinstatement of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

“We, therefore, resolved that the Federal Government should not destabilise Kano State and allow Emir Sanusi to reign peacefully as it will be fanning embers of the fire for a Federal Government to wobble into the Chieftaincy affairs of state because it does not fall under its Constitutional authority.

“We want to state unequivocally that we are in full and firm support of the Kano State Government’s reinstatement of Emir Sanusi, whose removal and banishment was an attack and desecration of the revered ancient traditional institution in the first instance and the collection of this anomaly deserves the support of all peace and justice loving Nigerians.

“We were taken aback by the alleged role of some top federal security outfits in facilitating the return of Bayero to the palace by providing him with two private jets, but since they had denied the claim, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt.

“We can not fold our hands, and indeed, many Nigerians will not just look away and allow the traditional institution, which is a repository of our cultural heritage, trampled upon by anyone or institution using Federal machinery sustained by taxpayers’ money.”