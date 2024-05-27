Tribunal Affirms Douye Diri As Bayelsa Governor

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, located in Abuja, on Monday affirmed the election results that led to Governor Douye Diri’s victory.

Heading a three-man panel, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, rejected the petition brought forth by Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the party, deeming it lacking in merit.

The tribunal unanimously ruled that the petitioners did not provide substantial evidence to support their claims against Diri’s re-election win.

In April 2024, the Abuja Federal High Court threw out a case aiming to disqualify Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The presiding court judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, ruled that the case lacked substance, as the plaintiff failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the allegations of certificate forgery against Ewhrudjakpo.

Nwite also ordered the plaintiff to pay a fine of ₦500,000 to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the 3rd defendant in the case.

It could be recalled that a new lawsuit was initiated by a Bayelsa resident named Mrs Blessing Clement Azibanagbal, just nine days before the November 11, 2023, Bayelsa governorship election. The case marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1448/23, was filed by Mrs Azibanagbal’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Nsowu.

In the affidavit supporting the originating summons, Yenle Istifanus, a litigation secretary at Compendium Chambers, stated that she had factual knowledge that Azibanagbal, a Nigerian citizen from Bayelsa, had the legal right (locus standi) to initiate the legal action.

The originating summons was officially dated October 26, 2023, and filed on October 30, 2023.