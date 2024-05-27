Involving Soldiers In Kano Emirship Tussle Reckless – Lukman

A former Deputy National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has described the Nigerian Army’s involvement in the emirship tussle in Kano State as reckless.

Naija News reported that the federal government, on Saturday, deployed soldiers to the mini-palace of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the recently dethroned Emir of Kano.

However, the Nigerian Army has debunked claims suggesting that its officials were not in Kano to enforce any court order.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, explained that the soldiers were in the state to check for any possible breakdown or breach of security.

However, in a statement issued Monday, Lukman said the deployment of troops was recklessly insensitive to the dangers posed to human lives in Kano.

Lukman also slammed President Bola Tinubu for sanctioning such a reckless mission, saying it is incompatible with the APC’s founding vision and every principle of democracy.

The APC chieftain added that the move by the federal government is also disgraceful and inconsiderate to whatever could be the choices of the people of Kano State.

He said the unfolding events in Kano following Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s reinstatement as the 16th Emir of Kano last Thursday are very alarming.

He said: “That the Federal Government is using its might because of the control it exercises over security agencies in a partisan manner to trample on the constitutional authority of Kano State Government over traditional institutions highlight the crisis of impunity in the country.

“Why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will approve such reckless mission, which is incompatible with both the founding vision of the APC and every principle of democracy is worrisome.

“If this had come from former President Olusegun Obasanjo or former President Muhammadu Buhari, given their military background, it will be understandable.

“As a member of APC from the North-West, I am scandalised that my party has degenerated to a level below any democratic standard.””

“The only rationale so far is to restore the old abrasive politics of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Kano State by undermining the Kano State Government led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.”