I Didn’t Want To Become Governor – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has disclosed that his initial aspiration was to serve as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, rather than holding the position of governor in the state.

Naija News reports that Zulum made this statement during a farewell event for the university’s departing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, which took place in Maiduguri over the weekend.

Despite acknowledging that fate has led him to his current role, Zulum emphasized his passion for academia and his intention to pursue this dream after completing his term as governor.

He said; “I never aspired to be the governor of Borno State; my ambition was to become the vice chancellor of the University of Maiduguri. I don’t know if the university would consider me for the role.

“It’s not about the money, but about contributing to the educational system.”

Speaking further at the event, Zulum sought the support of professors and academics in achieving his lifelong goal, emphasizing his past roles as a lecturer and student.

The Borno State Governor highlighted the pressing issue of university funding and urged the exploration of innovative solutions to ensure sustainable revenue generation.

Zulum outlined four key areas for investment, focusing on livestock production, poultry, and commercial agriculture, leveraging his experience as the Rector of Ramat Polytechnic.

He expressed commitment to tackling challenges related to power, water, and academic matters within the university.

Zulum commended the outgoing vice chancellor for maintaining peace amidst obstacles like COVID-19, the Treasury Single Account (TSA), and the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS).

