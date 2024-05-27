How Fela’s Numerous Wives, Concubines Almost Killed Him – Son Seun Kuti Reveals

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has shared insights into the personal challenges his father, the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, faced due to his numerous romantic relationships.

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, has revealed why his late father cum pioneer of the Afrobeats genre, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, married 27 women in one day.

Naija News recalls that in 1978, Fela, in what was seen as a very daring move, married 27 women in one day.

Speaking on the controversy, Seun, during an interview on the ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ podcast via Skype, said his late father was always involved in media propaganda.

According to the singer, the media was already tagging Fela’s female dancers and band members living with him as prostitutes.

Seun Kuti further explained that his father married the 27 women in one day in a bid to preserve their honour and dignity.