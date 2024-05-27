‘He Will Suffer’, Xavi Hernandez Tells FC Barcelona’s New Coach

The immediate past coach of FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez has warned the incoming coach of the club to be ready to suffer.

Xavi Hernandez, who played most of his illustrious football career at FC Barcelona, ventured into coaching at Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd in 2019.

Within three seasons at the club, the Spanish tactician won seven titles which prompted FC Barcelona to appoint him as the manager of the club in November 2021.

The move looked like a marriage made in heaven when he led the club to win the 2022-2023 Supercopa de España and the 2022-2023 La Liga title in his first full season.

Unfortunately, in his second full season at the club, things turned sour for him as the club failed to win any title in all competitions.

Hence, after a series of back-and-forth, the Spanish giants finally decided to part ways with their football icon.

After his last league game in charge of FC Barcelona which ended in a 2-1 win against Sevilla on Sunday, Xavi Hernandez stressed that the club’s new coach has to always win to remain at the club.

“I would like to tell the new coach that he will suffer and that he should be patient, it’s a very complicated position,” Xavi told DAZN.

“The only thing that will save the new coach is winning.”

Note that former Bayern Munich manager, Hansi Flick has been strongly linked with FC Barcelona and he is most likely to be named the club’s new coach any moment from now.

