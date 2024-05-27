Eniola Badmus Officially Confirms New Political Appointment

Nollywood actress, Eniola B admus, has thanked the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, for appointing her as his Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearings.

Naija News reports that the Nollywood actress transitioned into politics with her recent appointment as an aide to the Speaker.

The actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity to serve under his leadership and for the confidence he has placed in her abilities.

Describing the appointment as a key milestone in her career, Eniola Badmus conveyed in her Instagram post her eagerness to work towards their shared aspirations and vision.

Eniola Badmus wrote: “A sincere heartfelt gratitude for entrusting me with the recent political appointment. It is an honor to be given this opportunity, I am truly honored and excited to serve under your leadership @speakerabbas and I am deeply appreciative of the confidence you have placed in me.

“This appointment is not only a significant milestone in my career but also a chance to contribute meaningfully to our shared goals and vision.

“Your support and belief in my abilities mean a great deal to me. I am committed to working diligently and upholding the principles and values that our team stands for. Thank you for your belief in my potential, and for giving me the chance to make a positive impact.

“I look forward to collaborating closely with you and our colleagues to achieve success in our collective goals and to bring about the positive changes we all aspire to see.

“Thank you once again for this incredible opportunity MR SPEAKER @speakerabbas

“It’s official.”

