Emirship Tussle: Why Our Men Are In Kano – Nigerian Army Finally Breaks Silence

The Nigerian Army has debunked claims suggesting that its officials were not in Kano to enforce any court order.

Making this disclosure in a statement released on Sunday, the Director of Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu explained that contrary to claims by the Kano State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association, men of the Nigerian Army were in Kano State to check for any possible breakdown or breach of security.

Naija News reports that Onyema explained that the service steps taken were to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Onyema said, “Troops of the Nigerian Army have not been involved in the Kano State emirate tussle and are not involved in enforcing any court order.

“They have only taken proactive steps to checkmate any possible breakdown or breach of the security that may be occasioned by the Kano Emirship tussle.

“The issue of paramount concern to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies is the prevention of the breakdown of law and order in the state, which could be taken advantage of by adversarial non-state actors.”

The Army spokesman further revealed that the military would only intervene when the police could no longer handle the security situation in the state.

“All the Army is doing at this stage is to monitor the situation as it unfolds and be on standby in the event of any escalation that could threaten the security of the state and the region in general,” he added.