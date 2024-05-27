Emirship Tussle: Kano Deputy Governor Retracts Allegation, Issues Apology To Nuhu Ribadu

The deputy governor of Kano, Aminu Gwarzo, has apologised to the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for linking him with the Emirship tussle in the state.

Naija News earlier reported that Gwarzo had alleged that Ribadu assisted in the return of Aminu Bayero, the dethroned Emir of Kano, by supplying him with two private jets.

Upon Muhammadu Sanusi II’s return, Bayero arrived at the emirate on Saturday and moved into a palace located in Nassarawa LGA of the state.

“The national security adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned Emir to Kano and to bring him to the palace. We have not understood their intention,” Gwarzo had said.

In response to the allegation, Ribadu denied it and, through his counsel Aliyu & Musa Chambers, threatened to sue Gwarzo while demanding an apology in a letter.

After an investigation, Gwarzo retracted his accusation on Monday, confirming that the Kano government discovered Ribadu had no part in Bayero’s airlifting to Kano.

Gwarzo said, “The office of the national security adviser has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged.

“I have seen it, he has done it through three mediums, and today, I have seen the one about going to court.

“We have to acknowledge that we have been misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line.

“At least we have been able to inform him that this is what is happening.

“We apologise to the national security adviser, his person and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him.

“We are human and can err at any time. On my behalf and the governor of Kano state, I want to assure the NSA of our continued support and cooperation in discharging his duty as the NSA.

“We were really worried and shocked when we found out that he was not behind the plan to forcefully impose a dethroned Emir on Kano. So we apologise.”