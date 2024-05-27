Ekiti PDP In Crisis As SWC Members Tackle Chairman

Tensions have escalated within the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as members of the State Working Committee (SWC) have openly criticized the leadership approach of their State Chairman, Agboola Alaba.

The conflict surfaces just ahead of the crucial state congresses, casting a shadow over the party’s preparatory activities.

Several SWC members have accused Alaba of autocratic tendencies, alleging that he manages party affairs as though they were his domain without sufficient consultation or involvement of other executive members.

This accusation was highlighted in a joint statement released following an emergency meeting convened by the SWC to address the issue.

The statement expressed concern over Alaba’s unilateral actions, especially regarding decisions pertinent to the upcoming state congresses.

According to the SWC members, Alaba is unilaterally pushing forward several critical decisions that were not discussed or agreed upon collectively.

The statement was signed by Lanre Omolase (Deputy Chairman), Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun Secretary), Aare Amerijoye (Youth Leader), Abeni Olayinka (Organizing Secretary), Sunday Olowolafe (Legal Adviser), Funsho Afolayan (Northern senatorial chairman), Chief Folashade Akintade (Auditor), Chief Paul Oluwole (Treasurer), Gani Bakare (Fin. Secretary) and Ojo Gold (Central senatorial chairman)

They argued that Agboola has failed to unite the party for success, saying his leadership has not effectively advanced the party’s aims and objectives but rather caused disarray within the party ranks.

The statement reads: “It is clear that the chairman has continuously violated the ethical standards expected of SWC members, and has flagrantly flouted party rules. The incorrect notion that he is the sole administrator of the party, without consulting the SWC must be corrected without further delay.

“The chairman may need to engage in extensive consultation, particularly by tapping into the knowledge and experience of the Party Working Committees at the National and Zonal levels, in order to know how to make informed decisions in collaboration with the members of the State Working Committee.

“As members dedicated to the progress and success of the PDP in Ekiti State, we urge him to adjust his leadership style to meet the trust and expectations of our members. Therefore, we have collectively agreed to issue this warning to the chairman for him to be mindful of the consequences of his actions…”

But Agboola denied allegations of him taking unilateral decisions on behalf of the party and promoting factions.

He explained that the party constitution and guidelines did not provide for one man to run the affairs of the party, saying that contestations and agitations were expected in a political party, especially ahead of the scheduled congresses.