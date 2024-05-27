Criticism: Obi Offering Free Consultancy To Tinubu Government – Aide Says

Peter Obi’s media aide, Yunusa Tanko has revealed that the former Anambra governor is offering free consultancy to the President Bola Tinubu-led government by constantly criticizing the policies and activities of the government.

Making this disclosure while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, Tanko wondered why the ruling party was not taking the free consultation being offered by Mr Obi.

Naija News reports that he suggested that Obi does not have to be close to the helm of affairs before working for the government.

Tanko further said that the government could use constructive criticism from the opposition to make the country work.

“I do not know why they are not taking even the free consultancy that he has been giving, you do not need to be close to somebody before he can be working with you, we have been criticising very important issues that affect every Nigerian in this country on a constant basis,” Tanko said.

Peter Obi’s media spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, has revealed that many politicians and political parties are interested in working with his principal, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Making this disclosure while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, Tanko revealed that Nigerians were tired of the misrule of the current government.