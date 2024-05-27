Cristiano Ronaldo Set New Record In Saudi Arabia

Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to prove that age is just a number as he has set another record which might take a special player like him to break.

Earlier today, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the record for goals scored in one single season in the Saudi Pro League.

In the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League season which ended tonight, the 39-year-old Al Nassr striker scored 35 goals in 31 matches. His last two goals for the campaign came against Al-Ittihad in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win.

During the game, Ronaldo who is scheduled to lead Portugal to the Euro 2024 in Germany from June 14 to July 14, scored the match opener in injury time of the first half.

In the 79th minute, the Portuguese legendary striker became the first player in the history of the Saudi Pro League to score 35 goals in a single league season.

Apart from goals, Ronaldo proved that he is not just about scoring as he recorded 11 assists in 31 league games.

Before the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, Abderrazak Hamdallah was the first player to score 34 goals in a single season. He achieved the now-broken record during the 2018-2019 season.

Meanwhile, despite Ronaldo’s prolific goalscoring form, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to win the league title with Al Nassr this season. They finished the campaign in the second position, 14 points behind the league winners Al-Hilal.