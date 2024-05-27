Coach Enzo Maresca Says ‘Yes’ To Chelsea

Chelsea are on the verge of landing their fourth permanent coach in four seasons as Enzo Maresca has agreed to fill the vacant position at the club.

Enzo Maresca, who played for 11 clubs across Europe, including West Brom, Juventus, and Sevilla, started his managerial career at Manchester City, where he served as the club’s Elite Development Squad coach from 2020 to 2021. He helped Manchester City win the Premier League 2 title.

In 2021, he moved to Parma, where he failed to help the club gain promotion to the first division and was sacked in the same year.

After he was sacked from the Italian Serie A club, he returned to Manchester City and served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach until 2023, when Leicester City decided to appoint him as the club’s head coach.

In his first season at Leicester City, he led the club to return to the Premier League as the champions of the EFL Championship.

This feat made him a priority target at Chelsea to replace the sacked coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked about a week ago.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 44-year-old Italian tactician has agreed to move to Chelsea ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Enzo Maresca is expected to sign a two-season contract with Chelsea, but the Blues must compensate Leicester City before the deal can be sealed.

“Understand Chelsea and Enzo Maresca are set to agree on contract terms”, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X earlier today, May 27.

“Two-year deal with an option for a further season or three-year deal, this is the final detail being clarified.

“Maresca already said yes to the Chelsea project, up to the clubs now to agree on compensation.”