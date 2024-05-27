‘Chelsea No Longer Interested In Coach Kieran McKenna’

Chelsea have reportedly dropped their interest in Ipswich Town Manager, Kieran McKenna, who they were pushing to sign to replace the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

Kieran McKenna, who was first known as a coach at Manchester United, where he served as the club’s assistant coach, made a big mark in his managerial career when he led Ipswich Town to promotion back to the Premier League.

Due to his team’s performance in the Championship, Chelsea reportedly shortlisted the 38-year-old tactician among the coaches they are considering for the vacant position at the club. However, a BBC report claimed that The Blues had backed out of the deal.

Other shortlisted coaches under review are former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, Leicester’s Enzo Maresca and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

Reports claim that Ipswich Town are making efforts to keep the coach beyond this season. His current contract with the newly promoted club will expire on June 30, 2027.

Ipswich Town are also making efforts to renew his contract, which could increase the compensation his suitors will pay for his services. Currently, if Kieran McKenna decides to move to another club, his potential new club will pay at least £4 million in compensation.

De Zerbi and Maresca are reportedly interested in moving to Chelsea, and they are favourites for the coaching job as the Stamford Bridge side are making efforts to sign a new coach as soon as possible.