Chad Unveils New Government After Military Rule

Chad’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Allamaye Halina, unveiled his inaugural government on Monday, signalling the conclusion of a three-year period of military governance in the arid nation.

Naija News reports that the cabinet decree, broadcasted on public television, retained senior ministers who are predominantly supporters of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

Halina, a former ambassador to China, assumed office on Thursday, just prior to junta leader Deby’s presidential inauguration following a disputed election victory.

The new government will consist of 35 ministers, with 23 individuals carrying over from the previous administration.

Halina succeeded his predecessor, Succes Masra, who resigned last Wednesday after losing the presidential election. Masra, an economist, held office for only four months.

Notably, none of the ministers from Masra’s Transformers party were included in the new government lineup.

Deby officially secured 61% of the vote on May 6, a result criticized by international NGOs as lacking credibility and freedom. His main opponent denounced it as a “masquerade.”

Before taking office, Deby announced a restoration of the constitutional system and committed to being a president for all Chadians, regardless of their backgrounds or beliefs.

It is important to remember that Deby assumed the role of interim president in April 2021, following the assassination of his father, President Idriss Deby Itno, by rebel forces after ruling for three decades.

Chad, a country known as one of the poorest in the world, holds significant importance in the global effort to combat the spread of jihadist groups in the Sahel region.

