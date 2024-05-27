BREAKING: Tribunal Delivers Judgement In Ajaka’s Petition Against Ododo’s Guber Election Victory

The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has confirmed Usman Ododo as the Governor of Kogi State.

Naija News reports that the tribunal rejected the petition filed by Muritala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and upheld the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

It could be recalled that Odo and SDP are challenging the victory of Usman Ododo in the November 11, 2023 election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the results declared by INEC, Ododo polled 446,237 votes to defeat Ajaka, who came second with 259,052 votes, and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 46,362 votes.

However, unsatisfied with the result, the SDP and Ajaka approached the tribunal and filed petitions to challenge Ododo’s victory.

Lawyers to the parties in the petition made their final submissions and adopted their written addresses on May 13.

