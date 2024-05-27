BREAKING: Court Rejects Shaibu’s Bid To Nullify Ighodalo’s Candidacy

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled against a suit from the impeached former Edo Deputy Governor, Phillips Shaibu, who attempted to overturn the February 22 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Edo State, won by Asue Ighodalo.

In a judgment delivered on Monday, Justice James Omotosho ruled that Shaibu lacked the locus standi to challenge the outcome of the primary, as he did not fully participate in it and was not present at the venue on the day it was held.

According to the Nation, Justice Omotosho stated that Shaibu’s case was deemed premature since he bypassed the party’s internal dispute resolution procedures before filing the lawsuit.

The judge emphasized that, as a PDP member, Shaibu was obligated to adhere to the party’s rules and regulations, which mandate that any disgruntled aspirant from a primary must first seek recourse through the party’s Appeal Committee before resorting to litigation.

The judge determined that there was ample evidence indicating that Ighodalo emerged as the rightful winner of the primary election.

Naija News recalls that the impeached deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, had expressed plans to reunite with the former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole.

Shaibu made this known in an interview with PUNCH, stating that he is not ready to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Asue Ighodalo.