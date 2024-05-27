Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 27th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 26th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1515 and sell at N1520 on Sunday 26th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1515 Selling Rate N1520

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1481 Selling Rate N1482

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigerians were forced to pay inflated prices for essential foods like beef, rice, beans, white garri, and yam in April.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed this in its report, ‘Selected Food Prices Watch (April 2024),’ which was released on Thursday.

The report indicated that the average price of 1 kilogram (kg) of local rice reached ₦1,399.34 last month, marking a 3.47 percent or N58.6 increase from the ₦1,340.74 recorded in March.

Advertisement

According to the NBS, prices rose by 155.93 percent year-on-year from ₦546.76 in April 2023.

“The average price of 1kg of Garri white, sold loose increased by 134.98% on a year-on-year basis from ₦362.50 in April of last year (2023) to ₦851.81 in April 2024.

“On a month-on-month basis, the average price of this item increased by 13.59% from ₦749.89 in March 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The average price of 1kg of Tomato rose by 131.58% on a year-on-year basis from ₦485.10 in April 2023 to ₦1,123.41 in April 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 17.06% from ₦959.68 in March 2024.

“Furthermore, the average price of 1kg brown beans (sold loose) rose by 125.43% on a year-on-year basis from ₦615.67 in April 2023 to ₦1387.90 in April 2024, while there was an increase of 12.44% on a month-on-month basis,” the bureau said.