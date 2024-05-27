Bandits Kill Pastor After Collecting Ransom In Niger

In a tragic incident in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, Pastor Joshua Musa was killed by bandits even after a ransom had been paid for his release.

Pastor Musa, originally from Nasarawa State, served at the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) in the Sarkin Pawa Community before his untimely death.

The harrowing event unfolded when Pastor Musa, along with his wife and several others, were kidnapped by bandits seven days ago.

Despite the payment of the demanded ransom, which led to their initial release, the bandits brutally killed Pastor Musa as they were leaving the kidnapping site.

His wife and the other victims were spared and allowed to return home.

The loss has deeply affected the community and members of the ECWA, prompting an outpouring of grief on social media.

A church member, Sunny Danbaba, expressed his sorrow online, stating, “This pastor and his wife were kidnapped at Shiroro DCC. After payment to release them, on their way coming out of the bush, they killed him.”

The motive behind the murder, especially after receiving the ransom, remains unclear, adding to the fears and concerns of the local population regarding the escalating bandit activities in the region.

As of this report, the spokesperson of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, has yet to release an official statement on the incident.