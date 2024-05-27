Bandits Kill At Least 11 In Fresh Attack In Katsina

At least 11 individuals were reportedly slain in a recent assault by bandits on Unguwar Lamido Village in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Naija News learnt that armed with dangerous weapons, including AK-47 rifles, the criminals allegedly launched the attack on the evening of Saturday, May 25th, 2024, at approximately 10 pm.

In response to the incident, the police spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, issued a statement stating that the police, in collaboration with local vigilantes, swiftly mobilized their forces and retaliated against the assailants.

The police command refuted claims that approximately 40 individuals were shot dead by the bandits, deeming such reports as misleading.

Advertisement

Expressing his condolences to the victims’ friends and families, the Commissioner of Police for Katsina State, CP A.A. Musa, strongly condemned the attack.

The police boss also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and deployed additional resources to ensure the apprehension of the culprits.

“The investigation is ongoing, as the command is working closely with relevant stakeholders and members of the community to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Advertisement

“We urge anyone with useful information that will assist the investigation to come forward and assist us in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” the statement added.