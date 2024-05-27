3 Burnt To Death In SUV Collision With Truck In Lagos

Late Sunday night, a devastating incident occurred at Mandilas Bus Stop, Iyana Isolo, off the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

A fast-moving Mercedes Benz SUV carrying two occupants crashed into a stationary truck and was engulfed in flames, leading to fatal consequences for those inside the vehicle.

An eyewitness, Mr Abdulfatai Wasiu, who was present at the scene, told Vanguard that the SUV was speeding excessively before it collided with the truck.

The impact was so severe that it caused the vehicle’s engine to catch fire immediately after the crash. Both occupants, including a male adult, were tragically burnt beyond recognition.

Advertisement

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, confirmed the details of the accident.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 11:38 pm, we encountered a horrific scene where a Mercedes Benz SUV, which had an unknown registration number, had collided with a truck carrying a 40 feet container,” he explained.

The preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding was a significant factor leading to the collision.

Advertisement

Following the accident, emergency response teams, including the Fire unit, Lagos State Rescue and Fire Service, State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Nigeria Police, and Lagos State Ambulances Service (LASAMBUS), were quick to respond.

The area was secured, and efforts were made to extinguish the fire and safely remove the victims.

After the evacuation of the victims and the wreckage, normal traffic movement was restored in the area by 9 a.m. on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remains of the deceased were handled by SEHMU officials and transferred to the morgue, while the damaged truck and the charred remains of the SUV were towed to the LASTMA Yard.