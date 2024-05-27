Connect with us

Politics

2027 Presidency: Many Political Parties, Politicians Want To Work With Peter Obi – Aide Reveals

Published

on

at

8:17 PM
Tinubu Govt Now Call My Name Everyday, Organises Town Hall Meetings Over My Matter - Peter Obi

Peter Obi’s media spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, has revealed that many politicians and political parties are interested in working with his principal, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Making this disclosure while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, Tanko revealed that Nigerians were tired of the misrule of the current government.

“You see, the fact is that Nigerians, political parties and leaders are tired of the shenanigans and the propaganda that is already happening in Nigeria…In that regard, many Nigerian politicians are interested in working with Mr Peter Obi to get Nigerians out of the woods,” Tanko said.

Naija News reports that his comment comes as news of a possible merger between Peter Obi’s Labour Party and Atiku’s People Democratic Party continues to circulate.

Advertisement

2027: Peter Obi Replies Atiku, Discloses Only Condition That Would Make Him Agree To A Merger

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has given conditions that would make him agree to a merger between his party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi stated that he would only enter into a merger with any party or individual if it serves the greater good of Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed this during an interview with NoireTV at the weekend.

Advertisement

Reacting to a statement by the presidential candidate of the PDP and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, on the likelihood of a merger between both parties, Obi insisted that an alliance must be focused on improving governance and helping the poor, not just winning elections or for state capture.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement