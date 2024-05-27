2027 Presidency: Many Political Parties, Politicians Want To Work With Peter Obi – Aide Reveals

Peter Obi’s media spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, has revealed that many politicians and political parties are interested in working with his principal, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Making this disclosure while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday, Tanko revealed that Nigerians were tired of the misrule of the current government.

“You see, the fact is that Nigerians, political parties and leaders are tired of the shenanigans and the propaganda that is already happening in Nigeria…In that regard, many Nigerian politicians are interested in working with Mr Peter Obi to get Nigerians out of the woods,” Tanko said.

Naija News reports that his comment comes as news of a possible merger between Peter Obi’s Labour Party and Atiku’s People Democratic Party continues to circulate.

