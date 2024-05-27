2027: Peter Obi Replies Atiku, Discloses Only Condition That Would Make Him Agree To A Merger

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has given conditions that would make him agree to a merger between his party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi stated that he would only enter into a merger with any party or individual if it serves the greater good of Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed this during an interview with NoireTV at the weekend.

Reacting to a statement by the presidential candidate of the PDP and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, on the likelihood of a merger between both parties, Obi insisted that an alliance must be focused on improving governance and helping the poor, not just winning elections or for state capture.

Advertisement

Obi said, “I commend Atiku for his statement especially where he said he will support me if it goes to the South East. On the issue of a merger and the coming together of parties, I have always said that as long as any merger or any coming together is to better Nigeria and for governing properly, I am for it. If it is just a merger for election or state capture, I’m not for it. I am not desperate to be president, I am desperate to see Nigeria work, especially for the poor, because we have a lot of potential.

“So, if the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly on all those things that will make Nigeria a better place, I am for it. If the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly and work for all those things that would make Nigeria become a better place, I am for it. It might be at the party level, it might be at the individual level or at any level, we must come together to be able to build a better Nigeria.”