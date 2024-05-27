2027 PDP/LP Merger Talks: Peter Obi Not Desperately Seeking Power – Aide Reveals

Peter Obi’s aide, Yunusa Tanko has revealed that the former Anambra governor is not passionate about only getting power.

Making this assertion while speaking on Channels Politics Today on Monday, Tanko disclosed that Obi was not interested in a merger that its sole interest was to seek power.

Naija News reports that Tanko further disclosed that Obi was more concerned about ensuring that Nigerians are brought out of poverty, amongst other things.

Tanko said, “He (Obi) is so passionate about seeing Nigeria work, not passionate about only getting power.

“His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi is not interested in a merger that is only for the interest of seeking power; He is interested in a merger that will bring Nigeria out of the poverty level, bringing the Nigerian people to a comfortable state of healthcare, making sure that Nigerians have access to portable drinking water, making sure Nigerians have problems of power supply being solved. He is highly interested strongly on a merger that is driven by ideology and programs but if it is only for the purpose of power he is not interested.”

Tanko’s comment comes just as opposition parties are considering merger options as the quest to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress continues to mount in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.