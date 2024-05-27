2027 Merger Talks: Why Obi, Atiku Merger Might Not Work – Ex-Lawmaker Reveals

Former member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf, has revealed that it might be impossible for Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to work together in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Yusuf, who was speaking on the premise of recent possible merger talks between Obi and Atiku, argued that he does not see the possibility of a merger between the two politicians.

He said, “They worked together before in 2019, so it would not be out of place if they worked together again. However, I am not in their mind, but I do not see the possibilities.

“They met a few days ago and after the meeting, Atiku Abubakar came out to say he would continue to contest as long as he is alive and healthy, to me that was to send a signal to those, especially the media, who were running with a notion that Atiku Abubakar might step down; shelve his political ambition for Peter Obi, but the follow-up statement a week later clarified that.

“So I believe that Atiku Abubakar is going to contest I believe that Peter Obi is going to contest in 2027 if the two of them can create a compromise, fantastic for the opposition but i doubt if such will happen.

“I love the statement made by the spokesperson of the Obi campaign organisation here, he clearly stated that this talk individuals have to be subjected to the individual’s parties, so we will now sit down, which of the parties should be the leading party, naturally it should be the PDP, but is Peter Obi ready to play second fiddle in this arrangement and will Peter Obi still have his base with him if he ceases to be presidential candidate those are the things you need to look into.”