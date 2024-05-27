2 Abducted Kogi Varsity Students Killed – Police

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the tragic death of two students from Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, who were abducted by gunmen on May 9.

Naija News recalls that the students were among several taken hostage while preparing for their examinations.

The State Police Commissioner, Bethrand Onuoha, described the incident as “unfortunate” and revealed that while 20 students had been rescued on May 14, following a coordinated effort by the state government, four remained in captivity at that time.

The rescue operation, initially successful, was clouded by the later revelation that two of the students had been killed by their captors.

Speaking to newsmen, the commissioner refrained from providing extensive details about the ongoing operations but affirmed that security forces were intensively searching for the abductors to bring them to justice.

The killings have sparked widespread condemnation, with the non-governmental organization, Education For All (E4A) expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Malam Nasir Ibrahim, the Publicity Secretary of E4A, issued a statement criticizing the act as the height of callousness aimed at instilling fear among young individuals about pursuing education.

“The criminals’ decision to kill two innocent students, not part of the 21 rescued, underscores a sad, callous trend that calls for a collective action against attackers of educational facilities,” Ibrahim stated.

He also noted that negotiations between the parents and the kidnappers had slowed down aggressive rescue operations, as authorities were cautious not to jeopardize the safety of the remaining hostages.