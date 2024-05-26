Portable Calls For Prayers Over Health Crisis

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable , has urgently requested prayers from his fans amidst health scare.

The ‘Zazu‘ crooner posted a video and photo of himself undergoing medical treatment, expressing his desire not to pass away prematurely.

While the specifics of his ailment were not revealed, the singer did express that he was experiencing discomfort throughout his body.

Portable wrote, “Pain all over my body. Somebody pray for me. I don’t want to die young.

“We don’t regret we go hard you can’t be comfortable being you in the midst of people that don’t want you. Be you let the stress go and let the blessings flow.

“Zazu am coming stronger. Make una help me thank God.”

Portable Becomes ‘Police Ambassador’ Days After Arrest

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has claimed that he is now an ambassador for the Nigerian Police.

Naija News reports that this comes days after the singer was arrested for failing to pay the balance of a G-Wagon car he purchased from a vehicle dealer in Lagos State.

Portable was said to have purchased the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m, and refused to pay the N14m balance despite the car dealer’s efforts to get him to pay the balance.

Whenever the car dealer contacted him to pay the balance, he usually claimed that the vehicle was bad.

Frustrated by the efforts to get Portable to pay the balance, the car dealer reported the matter to the police, and policemen who were detailed to investigate the case arrested Portable.

Portable regained his freedom after meeting the bail conditions on the N14 million debt incurred from purchasing the G-Wagon.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, the ‘Zazu’ crooner advocated for support for the security agency, noting that police are “our friends.”