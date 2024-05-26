Gov Obaseki Begins Payment Of ₦70,000 Minimum Wage To Workers

In fulfilment of the promise to increase the minimum wage from May 2024, the administration of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has begun paying the ₦70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the state.

Naija News recalls that Obaseki, during the recent inauguration of the Labour House in Benin City, the state capital, announced the increase of the minimum wage for workers in the state from N40,000 to N70,000 to cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, confirmed that the state government has paid the May salaries to workers, reflecting the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

Nehikhare noted that the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to the workers further demonstrates the Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to the welfare of Edo workers.

The commissioner urged workers to be committed to their duties while contributing effectively to ensuring the governor’s administration ends on a good note and to reciprocate the gesture by the state government to their welfare.

He said, “The Edo State Government has paid the May salaries of workers in the state, reflecting the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

“This is in fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Godwin Obaseki to increase the minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000 beginning this May, as part of efforts to cushion the impacts of the harsh economy occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and other economic decisions by the Federal Government.

“It is also in furtherance of the commitment of the state government to meet its statutory obligation even before the end of the month.”