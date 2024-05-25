Wayne Rooney Appointed Manager Of Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney might not be winning titles and helping clubs gain promotion, but he can hardly spend up to a season without getting a new coaching job.

Wayne Rooney was one the best players in his playing days but has not been able to reciprocate that in his managerial career.

Recall that the 38-year-old Englishman retired from professional football in 2021 while at Derby County after playing for Everton, Manchester United, and Major League Soccer club, DC United.

Rooney started his managerial career as a player and coach at Derby County and enjoyed the role from 2020 to 2022 before he was kicked out of the club due to poor run of games.

Months after, he was named the head coach of DC United and didn’t last for a complete season at his former club before he was kicked out again for poor results.

After that, most football enthusiasts thought Wayne Rooney would stay out of coaching and focus on being a pundit. But Birmingham City decided to prove Rooney’s doubters wrong by offering him a coaching job in 2023.

As usual, the former Manchester United forward didn’t complete a season at the club before he was kicked out again in 2024.

Despite being sacked from three clubs in three years for the same reason, poor run of games, EFL Championship club, Plymouth Argyle have appointed Rooney as their new coach.

According to reports in England, Plymouth have given Rooney a three-year deal which will see him remain at the club until 2027.

After signing the contract, Rooney said: “Taking this role at Plymouth Argyle feels like the perfect next step in my career – and I would like to thank the chairman and board for the faith they have shown in me.

“This is an opportunity to be part of an exciting project. I look forward to helping to build a squad of players to play expansive football – and to entertain the Green Army.

“I have experienced first-hand how talented the existing group of players is here – and also the incredible atmosphere at Home Park. The club is on an exciting long-term journey, with a progressive plan in place. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of it.”