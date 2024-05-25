Kano Police Commissioner Ignores Gov Yusuf’s Order To Arrest Deposed Emir

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, has ignored the directive given by the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to arrest the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for allegedly disrupting the peace in the state.

Naija News earlier reported that the governor issued an order for the arrest of the deposed Emir shortly after his arrival in the state on Saturday morning.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Kano, Gumel said the Command is adhering to a court order that mandates the status quo until a ruling on June 3rd, 2024.

The Commissioner also stated that the command is monitoring the state of security in the state and will prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Advertisement

He said: “We are complying with the court order that the status quo must be maintained until the court gives its judgment.”

Gumel addressed the press alongside the Nigerian Army Brigade Commander, the Navy and Airforce, and other officials of other security agencies.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Kano had issued an ex-parte order temporarily preventing Muhammadu Sanusi II’s reinstatement as the Emir of Kano.

Advertisement

This injunction was issued after Alhaji Aminu Bappa Dan Agundi, a prominent traditional titleholder in Kano, filed a suit challenging the recent changes to the Kano State Emirate Council law.

Justice A.M. Liman, presiding over the case, issued an interim injunction suspending the implementation of the Kano State Emirates Council (Repeal) Law, 2024.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on June 3, 2024, focusing on the fundamental rights application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court has directed that all relevant documents be served on the Inspector General of Police in Abuja, outside the court’s jurisdiction to ensure due process.